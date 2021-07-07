Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 602,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Honeywell International worth $130,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.80. 45,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,729. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.90 and a 1 year high of $234.02. The stock has a market cap of $153.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

