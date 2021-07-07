Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,133,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,728 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Verizon Communications worth $182,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,940. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,465,248. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.11. The firm has a market cap of $233.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.75 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.