Thunder Token Trading Up 25.2% This Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $69.63 million and $30.90 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013185 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00206437 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000907 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000620 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.