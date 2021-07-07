Tidal Finance Price Tops $0.0055 on Exchanges (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Tidal Finance has traded up 27% against the US dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $158,828.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00058167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.71 or 0.00933515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00045386 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

