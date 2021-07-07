Titan Coin (TTN) Achieves Market Cap of $4.06 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 40.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $219.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006599 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000169 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

