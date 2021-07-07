Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.05. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$14.64, with a volume of 420,341 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.50 to C$23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.68.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$292.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,227.96.

Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

