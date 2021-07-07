Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 26,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 276,372 shares.The stock last traded at $27.49 and had previously closed at $28.60.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.68.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.