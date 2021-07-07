TPG Pace Beneficial II (NYSE:YTPG) Trading 0.5% Higher

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. 17,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 81,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Company Profile (NYSE:YTPG)

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

