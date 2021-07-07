Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Tranche Finance has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $19.55 million and approximately $78,969.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00060006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.46 or 0.00924252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00045458 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

