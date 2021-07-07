TransAlta (TSE:TA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.22. TransAlta shares last traded at C$12.13, with a volume of 253,225 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on TA. CSFB lowered their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.63.

Get TransAlta alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.44.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$642.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.045 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.00%.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$1,848,699.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$576,922.65.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.