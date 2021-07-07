Transcodium Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $57.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $150,488.82 and approximately $57.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00060181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018430 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.00 or 0.00934478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045530 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

