TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

NYSE:TRU traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.64. 528,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,336. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $113.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,970. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Three Peaks Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management now owns 362,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after buying an additional 185,179 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 987,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,217,000 after buying an additional 34,286 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,541,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,069,000 after buying an additional 519,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $1,356,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

