TRAXIA Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $708.00 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One TRAXIA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. TRAXIA has a market cap of $132,271.37 and approximately $708.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00049887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00133085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00165464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,525.10 or 1.00059658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.39 or 0.00992299 BTC.

TRAXIA Coin Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

