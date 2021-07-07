Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.19

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 277719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.