Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.18% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 135,335 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.49. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

