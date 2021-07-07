Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Shares Up 3.9%

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $22.20. 30,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,171,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.