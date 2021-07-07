Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Shares Up 3.9%

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $22.20. 30,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,171,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.
Several research firms have weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
