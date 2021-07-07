Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Trading 3.9% Higher

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)’s stock price traded up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $22.20. 30,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,171,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

