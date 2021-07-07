Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Hits New 1-Year High at $206.23

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 206.23 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 205.80 ($2.69), with a volume of 479218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203.60 ($2.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 196.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

