Trollcoin (TROLL) Market Cap Hits $1.43 Million

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 78% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Trollcoin has a market cap of $1.43 million and $255.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,551.56 or 1.00045494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00038375 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007612 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00063230 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001002 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005613 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

