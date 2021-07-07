TrueDeck One Day Trading Volume Tops $24,485.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a market cap of $278,052.76 and approximately $24,485.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00059141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00018794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.47 or 0.00939515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00045522 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.