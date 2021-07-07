TrueFi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.62 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, TrueFi has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $23.21 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00059339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.86 or 0.00940948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00045305 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

