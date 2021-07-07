Truist Securiti Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASGN in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

ASGN opened at $93.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ASGN has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $110.52. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.17.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,336,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in ASGN by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in ASGN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,831,000 after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in ASGN by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 121,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in ASGN by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.