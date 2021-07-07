TrumpCoin Market Capitalization Tops $438,821.81 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0664 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $438,821.81 and approximately $239.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00066444 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00039583 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.55 or 0.00279165 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000551 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037256 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

