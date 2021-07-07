TrustVerse (TRV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $109,970.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $109,970.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00059051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00018791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00932945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00045480 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

