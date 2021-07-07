Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$44.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TOU. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cormark upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.23.

TSE TOU traded down C$1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$34.24. 745,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,867. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.64. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$12.29 and a one year high of C$36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.59.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8199999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,813,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,860,975.12. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total value of C$1,972,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

