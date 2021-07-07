Tudor Pickering Increases Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$44.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price upped by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TOU. TD Securities raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.15.

Shares of TSE TOU traded down C$1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,413. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.64. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$12.29 and a 12-month high of C$36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8199999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total value of C$108,488.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,603.72. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total value of C$1,972,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

