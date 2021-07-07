Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on TUWOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tullow Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Tullow Oil stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 237,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,382. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.24. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

