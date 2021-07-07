TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Now Covered by Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TuSimple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

Shares of TSP stock opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that TuSimple will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

