Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,858 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Atom Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,041 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.73. 866,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,395,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.84.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.