UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 126,950 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,950 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.81% of Prelude Therapeutics worth $27,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 574,683 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

PRLD stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -5.92. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $285,571.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,571.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $486,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $486,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,628 shares of company stock worth $2,687,477. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prelude Therapeutics Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.