UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 17,264 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,264 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $29,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPP. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.