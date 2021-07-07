UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 32,290 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Diamondback Energy worth $23,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

