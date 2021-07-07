UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 32,492 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,492 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of The AZEK worth $23,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 300.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 36,213 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 23.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter worth about $589,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter worth about $521,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The AZEK alerts:

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

In other news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $58,267.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,423 shares of company stock worth $13,190,256. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.68. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.