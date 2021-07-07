UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 85,594 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,594 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.58% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $28,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRC. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,199,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after purchasing an additional 976,318 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,323,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 171.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.74.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

