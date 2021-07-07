UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 210,086 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $24,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 734,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,077,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

