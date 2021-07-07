UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $29,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $83,611,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after buying an additional 281,277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 28,458.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,734.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after buying an additional 136,646 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $113.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.64. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.99 and a twelve month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.