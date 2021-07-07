UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 8,467 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.35% of UGI worth $30,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,925,000 after acquiring an additional 957,452 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UGI by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UGI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,873,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,825,000 after acquiring an additional 50,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UGI by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,793,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after acquiring an additional 98,251 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $83,362,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

UGI stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.81. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

In other news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.