UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,883 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.40% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $22,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSP. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,540,000 after purchasing an additional 578,156 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,283,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,958,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,664,000 after buying an additional 205,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.09.

INSP opened at $186.48 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $85.03 and a one year high of $252.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.