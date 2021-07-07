UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,398 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Sonos worth $29,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,229,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,071,000 after acquiring an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 115,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.74. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,945 shares of company stock valued at $10,075,665 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SONO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

