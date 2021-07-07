UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 3.44% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $25,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000.

KSA opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52.

