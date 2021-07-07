UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,238 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Caesars Entertainment worth $23,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.59. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 over the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

