UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $25.18 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 216,284 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Gentex worth $25,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Insiders sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

GNTX opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.21.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

