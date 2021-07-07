UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $25.70 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,239 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of Kohl’s worth $25,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.15.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

