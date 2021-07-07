UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $30.77 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.21% of Bio-Techne worth $30,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.91.

Shares of TECH opened at $455.48 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $459.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $425.92.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

