UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,460 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.87% of Equity Commonwealth worth $29,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 672.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 245,755 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 34.0% in the first quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 197,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 49,970 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 71.3% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 124,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51,804 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 112,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQC. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.20 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $32.37.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

