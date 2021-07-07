UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 14,257 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.24% of Athene worth $23,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.92.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

ATH stock opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.22. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.