UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 2,185 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of GDS worth $25,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after buying an additional 28,374 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,958,000 after purchasing an additional 327,878 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie reduced their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

GDS opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

