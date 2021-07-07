UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 47,239 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,239 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of The Carlyle Group worth $23,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,630 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,422,000 after acquiring an additional 136,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $47.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

