UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 5,169 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.39% of NeoGenomics worth $22,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 140,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 25,114 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEO opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.00 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,232.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.95.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

