UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Planet Fitness worth $28,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 379.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,151,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,030,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -336.45, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.38.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.21.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

